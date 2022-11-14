Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at National Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended.

Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment also had a relaxed fit and thick hemline.

(L-R) Hillary Clinton and Marian Wright Edelman at the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala in Washington on Nov. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Portra

(L-R) Hillary Clinton and Baratunde Thurston attend the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12, 2022 in Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Portra

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the American politician simply accessorized with dainty diamond earrings and a silver watch. Clinton parted her hair on the side and styled it in loose curls. Giving her look a bold pop of color she added a vibrant red lip.

Completing Clinton’s look was a set of gold metallic heels. The silhouette had a bow at the center with a sharp, elongated pointed toe and sat atop a short square block heel.

(L-R) Ellika Edelman, Marian Wright Edelman, Zoe Edelman and Hillary Clinton attend the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on Nov. 12, 2022 in Washington. CREDIT: Getty Images for National Portra

When it comes to fashion, Clinton’s wardrobe consists of classic and refined pieces. The former first lady and lawyer has continued to showcase several sophisticated style moments during appearances and on the red carpet. On the footwear front, Clinton tends to gravitate towards statement pumps and pointy flats.

