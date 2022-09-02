Hillary Clinton Bursts With Color in $37 AliExpress Polyester Midi Dress at DVF Awards at Venice Film Festival

Hillary Clinton had a colorful moment at the 13th DVF Awards 2022 during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 1.

The American politician arrived at the event in an orange patterned midi dress with an abstract multicolored print. You can find the polyester dress on sale at Aliexpress for $37.99.

Hillary Clinton during the 13th DVF Awards 2022 during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Clinton paired the colorful piece with black trousers and black mid-heel pumps, allowing the bright dress to take center stage. She completed her look with a gold bracelet and necklace, and earrings with a green stone. For beauty, Clinton modeled smoky eye makeup with nude lips.

At the event, Clinton received a standing ovation after her speech honoring filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who was among this year’s DVF honorees. The former first lady was also reunited with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, who created the awards ceremony.

Hillary Clinton during the 13th DVF Awards 2022 during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton during the 13th DVF Awards 2022 during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

Clinton arrived in Venice earlier this week. She attended the “White Noise” red carpet premiere wearing a wispy caftan in baby blue and was joined by Dario Franceschini, an Italian politician and lawyer. As far as footwear, Clinton kept it simple, opting for white pointed-toe flats by Rothy’s that added to the public figure’s overall comfort.

