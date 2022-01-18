Hilary Duff Is Preppy in Gingham Minidress and Steve Madden Mary Jane Heels for ‘How I Met Your Father’ Press Tour

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hilary Duff was the picture of preppy ahead of doing press on “Good Morning America” for her new Hulu rom-com show, “How I Met Your Father.”

The “Lizzie McGuire” star posed on the social media platform in a gingham Alessandra Rich minidress. The black-and-white style included puffed sleeves and a lacy Peter Pan collar, as well as black trim on its bodice and sleeves. Duff’s dress, layered over black tights, also featured an ultra-feminine nature from black bow accents on its bodice. Her look’s playfulness was enhanced with crystal bow-shaped earrings by Fallon Jewelry.

When it came to shoes, Duff’s outfit gained an edge with platform Mary Jane heels by Steve Madden. The “Wake Up” singer’s round-toed Twice style included black patent leather uppers, as well as thick platform soles and two thin hook-and-loop straps. The pair was complete with block heels totaling 4.5 inches in height, adding a daring element to the look. The style also streamlined Duff’s ensemble with its slick black palette, coordinating with her tights and dress. Her heels retail for $110 on Nordstrom.com.

Steve Madden’s Twice Mary Jane platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Related Industry Moves: Bally Taps Rhude Founder as Its New Creative Director, Ecco Names U.S. CEO + More Hilary Duff Models Graphic Mini Dress and Transparent Heels for 'How I Met Your Father' Press Tour How Steve Madden and Dolce Vita Plan to Tackle Resale

Mary Jane shoes are one of the year’s trends that have grown from the popularity of ’90s and early 2000s fashion. Most styles feature the original version’s classic buckled strap and rounded toes. However, newer pairs from brands like SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Gabriela Hearst and Sam Edelman have revamped the shoe with platform soles, pointed toes and stiletto heels. Stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Sadie Sink and Charli D’Amelio have also been seen in styles by Nodaleto, Miu Miu and Dolls Kill in recent weeks.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well as sneakers by Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose.

Click through the gallery to see Duff’s top street style looks over the years.

Elevate your winter outfits with Mary Jane heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Reine pumps, $175.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Maren pumps, $198.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Hollyy pumps, $60.