Hilary Duff Channels Preppy Style in Checkered Outfit With Grunge Twists in Combat Boots

Hilary Duff kept it preppy while posing for a mirror selfie on Oct. 3 wearing a preppy-inspired look. Duff paired a blue and white plaid button-up flannel top with a green sweater around her shoulders. Her light checkered shirt is from the contemporary global clothing company Rails’ Hunter shirt. She paired the look with a black and white houndstooth printed mini skirt.

Duff slipped into ankle-high heeled combat boots with a black sole and white lining. The actress accessorized with black cat eye sunglasses, a diamond necklace and thick gold hoops. She finished the look with a black leather crossbody tufted Chanel bag with a gold linked clasp and chain.

Hilary Duff posing for a mirror selfie on Oct. 3 CREDIT: Via Instagram

Duff kept her blond locks in a sleek bun with her makeup was minimal featuring a nude lip.

The actress was mimicking her longtime friend and actress Alanna Masterson, who sported the over-the-shoulder sweater styling recently. Duff captioned the image, “@alannamasteron did I do this right?”.

The look is a departure from the actress’ usual effortlessly chic style. Duff sometimes has been seen having a mommy and me style moment with her daughter Mae.

When she is dressing up for an appearance or special occasion, Duff goes for the sophisticated pieces in her closet like a chic blazer. If she’s spending a day doing errands or out with the family, the actress loves to slip into a classic pair of jeans.

She has a wide shoe closet with casual styles like comfortable mules from Rejina Ryo and Wandler to glamorous pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo or Prada. For the colder months, Duff loves to slip into a pair of boots like this one.

