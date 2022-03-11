Hilary Duff Goes Bold in Contrasting Polka Dot Outfit & Pumps for ‘How I Met Your Father’ Finale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff gives a lesson in mixing patterns with her latest look. The “Lizzie McGuire” star attended the Los Angeles season 1 finale of “How I Met Your Father” on Wednesday, where she wore a statement-making ensemble.

For the outfit, Duff went with a black and white polka dot vest from Macgraw that featured sparkly silver buttons on the front and included a deep V-neckline. Her nude tulle skirt was also from the same brand and it incorporated a black polka-dotted overlay. When paired together, her attire showcased her ability for color contrast and eye-catching patterns. The vest retails for $555 and the skirt for $715.

Hilary Duff at the “How I Met Your Father’ premiere in Los Angeles on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: Picture Group

A pair of black leather pumps added a unifying touch. The shoes had a heel height of approximately 3 inches and included sleek ankle straps. The shoes also had a pointed-toe silhouette for a modern and stylish feel.

The Macgraw Manifest Vest CREDIT: Showroom

The Macgraw Dreamer Skirt CREDIT: Shopbop

When it comes to Duff’s clothing tastes, she tends to wear trendy yet sophisticated pieces that place an emphasis on construction and patterns. Recently, she wore a gingham check top, skirt and black pumps for an appearance on the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show” for a checked-out appearance that displays her penchant for prints. And also, we’ve seen her wear distressed denim, a plaid coat and casual lace-up sneakers for a relaxed outfit for a date night with celebrity friends.

Duff has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Candie’s and DKNY. She has also collaborated on a capsule collection with Smash + Tess that included a range of dresses, romperalls and skorts that all feel modern.

