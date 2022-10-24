×
Hilary Duff Styles Leather Pants with Sherpa Vest & Platform Boots in LA

By Melody Rivera
Hilary Duff wears tight black leather pants while picking up lunch in L.A.
Hilary Duff looked casually chic as she picked up lunch in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

The former Disney Channel actress wore a black fitted tank top under a dark grey cropped sherpa vest. She paired the look with fitted black leather pants that featured a relaxed fit towards the legs. For her accessories, Duff opted for a pearl necklace that she paired with a gold-linked pendant necklace. She added mini hoops and a gold watch to the look.

Duff slipped on a pair of beige Proenza Schouler lug sole boots. These $595 platform shoes featured silver-toned hardware with contrasting yellow and black laces. The canvas boots are the designer’s chic twist on a classic hiking boot. The shoes featured a  0.6-inch heel, slightly elevating the wearer’s look.

Proenza Schouler lug sole boots
Proenza Schouler lug sole boots
CREDIT: Proenza Schouler

The “Lizzie McGuire” actress kept her blond hair in a messy low ponytail with her minimal makeup featuring a nude lip.

This look is similar to the actress’ usual style. When she is dressing up for an appearance or special occasion, Duff goes for the sophisticated pieces in her closet like a chic blazer or a vibrant midi dress. If she’s spending a day doing errands or out with the family, the actress loves to slip into a classic pair of jeans. She has a wide shoe closet with casual styles like comfortable mules from Rejina Ryo and Wandler to glamorous pointed-toe pumps from Jimmy Choo or Prada. For the colder months, Duff loves to slip into a pair of boots.

