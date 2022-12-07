Hilary Duff Shows Off ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Style in Graphic Tee, Houndstooth Shorts & Black Booties

Hilary Duff is back with “How I Met Your Father” filming.

The actress posted to her Instagram on Wednesday showing off a BTS look from season 2 of the popular Hulu sitcom. In her mirror selfie, Duff wore a white graphic tee with baby blue lettering spelling out “I’ll try anything once” paired with a pair of green and black shorts. Her high-waisted houndstooth shorts featured pockets with black and white stitch detailing, adding a bit of contrast to the piece. Duff also donned a gold pendant necklace as well as a few rings in her photo.

The Disney Channel alum rounded off her look with a pair of black ankle booties. She wore a pair of lace-up booties with silver hardware and a thick block heel that reached at least 3 inches. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel heights. While Duff’s style was fairly casual, boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, minimal, showy and more.

While she’s not on set, Duff’s personal footwear style varies between glamorous and contemporary. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Prada and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet, and she also rotates pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well.

