Hilary Duff Gets Delicate With Daisy Dress & Pointy Pumps at Disney Upfront 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff looked fresh in florals.

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum attended the Disney and ABC Upfront on Tuesday in NYC. Executives and celebrity faces of the brands presented to advertisers with new programs.

Duff hit the red carpet of the event in a floral dress with long sleeves and ruching in the bodice from Philosophy. It featured small white and yellow daisies that appeared painted on, adding a touch of softness to the dark dress.

Duff at Disney Upfront on May 17. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

The “How I Met Your Father” star finished off her look with a pair of sleek leather heels that were very reminiscent of the shoes she wore to the “HIMYF” finale in March.

The pointed-toe pumps had a heel height of approximately 3 inches and included ankle straps for extra support.

A closer look at Duff’s shoes. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between glamorous and contemporary. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Prada and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet, and she also rotates pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well.

Slip into a sleek pair of pointy pumps with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Charles & Keith

Buy Now: Sculptural Heel Ankle Strap Pumps, $53

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Marc Fisher Hadya Pump, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Abilyn Ankle Strap Pump, $140

Click through this gallery to see some of Duff’s top street style looks over the years.