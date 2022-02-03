Hilary Duff Does Mommy Duty in Crop Top, Jeans and Platforms Shoes With Daughter Mae

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff gives a new spin to “mommy style.” The “How I Met Your Father” star was spotted while out and about running errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday with her daughter Mae James Bair in tow.

When it came to the outfit, Duff opted for a black cropped long-sleeve T-shirt and paired it with high-waisted cropped jeans that felt modern and timely. She accessorized with sleek sunglasses and dainty jewelry.

To ground everything, Duff slipped her feet into a pair of white platform shoes that featured a one-strap buckled closure for an edgy and inventive design.

During the early years of Duff’s career, she became a staple of early aughts mood boards due to her fun, girly and quirky style on her hit Disney Channel TV show “Lizzie McGuire.” Currently, she’s developed her sense of fashion into a mature and trendy vibe. As of late, she has worn monochromatic activewear and even a glimmering gold outfit. One of her favorite garments includes dresses, and we’ve seen her wear a punchy gingham print number and even a graphic printed option that both showed off her affinity for bright colors.

Duff has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Candie’s and DKNY. She has also collaborated on a capsule collection with Smash + Tess that included a range of dresses, romperalls and skorts that all showcase Duff’s signature flair.

