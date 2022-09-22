×
Hilary Duff Steps Out in Baggy Ripped Jeans, Beige Tee & Two-Strap Sandals With Daughter Banks

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

MEGA900313_013-3
February 2020
February 2020
January 2020
December 2019
Hilary Duff isn’t a regular mom; she’s a cool (and stylish) mom.

The “How I Met Your Father” star stepped out on Wednesday with her daughter Banks after picking her up from a dance class. For her outing, Duff went with a causal but cool look consisting of a beige tee with the sleeve rolled paired with baggy light-wash, distressed jeans. Her high-waisted denim featured rips across both knees. She tied her hair up and added chunky gold hoop earrings, layered necklaces and gold bracelets to dress the outfit up a bit.

Duff in LA with her daughter, Banks, on Sept. 21.
Duff in LA with her daughter, Banks, on Sept. 21.
CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum added a pair of black sandals to round out the outfit. She wore sandals with two thick straps across the top with gold buckles and gold stud details along the footbed. Slides like Duff’s have been popular for years now, but really hit a resurgence during the early stages of the pandemic when dressing up disappeared for a few months.

Duff in LA with her daughter, Banks, on Sept. 21.
Duff in LA with her daughter, Banks, on Sept. 21.
CREDIT: BG026/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between glamorous and contemporary. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Prada and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet, and she also rotates pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well.

