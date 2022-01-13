Hilary Duff Models Graphic Mini Dress and Transparent Heels for ‘How I Met Your Father’ Press Tour

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hilary Duff showed off her professional attire in her latest post.

The “How I Met Your Father” star posted to her Instagram on Thursday in a work outfit. She wore a printed blue and pink Rhode mini dress with billowing sleeves in her post, which was captioned: “This whole thang to sit in a chair from 9-7 yesterday doing press 😂 but those shoes and that gloss lid were sass #HIMYF.” Duff’s new show, a spin-off from the popular “How I Met Your Mother” premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18.

Duff slipped into a pair of trendy, transparent heels for the press day. Her white heels featured a pointed-toe and an ankle strap, as well as thin, stiletto heels reaching at least 4 inches in height.

Clear heels are a popular style among celebrities. Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Irina Shayk and Kylie Jenner are fans of the look. The look is perhaps most popular due to its versatility; the style pairs well with almost any outfit and color and is fun for all seasons.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Lizzie McGuire” alum star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well as sneakers by Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose.

