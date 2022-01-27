Hilary Duff Gets Active in a Monochromatic Athleisure Outfit and Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff works up a sweat in a sleek getup.

The “How I Met Your Father” star was spotted while hiking in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For Duff’s sporty outfit, she donned a breezy black long-sleeve crop top with black stretch pants that tied the look together seamlessly. She accessorized with dainty gold hoop earrings, a wicker sun visor that blocked her eyes from the sun and square black sunglasses.

Hilary Duff seen out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

To finish everything off, she threw on a pair of gray sneakers.

A closer look at Hilary Duff’s gray sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

In her younger years, Duff was known for her girly style during the early aughts thanks to her hit Disney TV series, “Lizzie McGuire.” In recent years, she has shown off her penchant for frilly dresses that had her distinct taste in glitz and comfort. For example, on her Instagram are pictures of her wearing gingham printed dresses and other eye-catching patterns that speak to Duff’s affinity for statement-making garments.

Duff has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Candie’s and DKNY. She has also collaborated on a capsule collection with Smash + Tess that included a range of dresses, romperalls and skorts that all feel modern and showcase Duff’s signature flair.

