Hillary Clinton Makes Refined Statement In Pumps & Tan Duster Coat on ‘The View’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hillary Clinton put a casual spin on a sophisticated style moment during her latest outing.

The American politician was spotted leaving ABC studios after making an appearance on “The View” in New York City on Wednesday. Clinton made sure to dress for the gloomy east coast weather, stepping out in a tan duster coat. The lightweight outerwear had a wide structured collar, slanted pockets and two side slits.

Hilary Clinton leaves ABC studios after making an appearance at “The View” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The former first lady and lawyer paired her jacket with a navy blue blouse and matching trousers. Clinton kept her accessories minimal and only added small cuff earrings, a gold chain, bracelet and a few rings. She parted her hair on the side and curled the ends up.

Hilary Clinton spotted leaving ABC studios after making an appearance on “The View” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

To give her look a refined appearance, Clinton completed her outfit with a set of pointed-toe pumps. The shoe style had an elongated triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a small thick sturdy heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction. The classic style has soared in popularity during the high heel resurgence.

Hilary Clinton leaves ABC studios after appearing on “The View” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Clinton recently opted for the slip-on heels while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The “Living History” author traded her beloved pantsuit for a button-down shirt and black slacks.

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and host Jimmy Fallon during an interview on Tuesday. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

PHOTOS: See how Hillary Clinton gets speech ready and styles Miu Miu kitten heels.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Genna Pump, $50.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Naturalizer Everly Pump, $110.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Aliaa Dress Pumps, $70.