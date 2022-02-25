H.E.R. Is Scene in a Green Satin Lace-Up Suit and Metallic Platform Sandals for iHeartRadio Show

H.E.R. proves that she knows how to wear a great suit. The “Damage” singer attended the iHeartRadio Living Black! event that took place over on the brand’s TikTok page. H.E.R. was one of the performers of the night and she dressed fashionably for her slot. Some of the other artists that performed throughout the night included Lizzo, Big Sean, Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and many more.

For the outfit, H.E.R. donned an emerald satin lace-up pantsuit from Romeo Hunte. The blazer featured a boxy, oversized look adorned with laces on the left and right sides of the garment. It had matching green buttons on the sleeves and had two front pockets. Underneath, she opted for a sheer green bralette with a floral motif etched on it. On the lower half, she wore a pair of matching trousers that had the same design nods as the blazer. The laces on the piece were on the front of the trousers from the calf to the bottom, which H.E.R. tied together to ensure safety.

When it comes to accessories, H.E.R. stuck to her staple style and wore a pair of sleek crystallized sunglasses.

H.E.R. at iHeart Radio’s Living Black! event on Feb. 23, 2022 in her green lace-up Romeo Hunte suit. CREDIT: Jennifer Walker

To finish off her ensemble, the “Paradise” singer opted for a pair of metallic platform sandals with a heel height of approximately five inches. The shoes had a shiny toe strap and a reflective sole.

H.E.R. has a chic fashion taste that she displays both during live performances and on her Instagram feed alike. She has an affinity for tailoring and structured suiting that she puts her own spin on. For the 2021 BET Awards, the musician wore a shimmery blazer, sheer pants and platform sandals for an edgy yet glitzy moment. H.E.R. also wore a hooded cape jumpsuit with six-inch platform heels for a refined and colorful appearance.