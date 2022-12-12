H.E.R. Elevates Ruched Minidress With Glossy Thigh-High Boots to Accept Ignite Artist Award at Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

H.E.R. was honored at the Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last night. The star was styled in a stylish getup for the occasion.

The songstress wore the Sydney minidress by Aknvas in red. The ensemble was designed with cotton poplin, detailed ruching, and adjustable cords at the waist. It also included a jewel neck, drop shoulders, and a drawstring waist creating the perfectly architected minidress.

H.E.R. and Malia Wood attend the Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala Honoring H.E.R. at The GRAMMY Museum on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

For accessories, H.E.R. stayed true to her signature style, wearing retro, oval-shaped black sunglasses while her hair was styled in a sleek pony with two simple tresses shaping her face.

On her feet, she selected thigh-high boots by Le Silla in black to contrast the vibrance of her red ensemble. Her footwear elevated her look by at least 3 inches and resemble another pair she slipped on recently when sitting down with Jimmy Fallon to promote her latest project, “Beauty and the Beast.”

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

H.E.R. and J. Ivy attend the Get Lit-Words Ignite Gala Honoring H.E.R. at The GRAMMY Museum on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Since the five-time Grammy-award-winning artist hit the scene, she’s made a name for herself musically. When it comes to style, “less is more” seems to be her style philosophy as she normally kicks back in sneakers and slides but is not opposed to stiletto pumps and platform heels.

Get Lit’s mission is to “provide the creative outlet, community, and work experience that transforms students into activists, scholars, and stars.” The education non-profit honored H.E.R., a former Get Lit student, with their Ignite Artist Award, which celebrates the new GRAMMY category for Spoken Word Poetry.

