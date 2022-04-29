Helen Mirren Pops in Pink Lipstick & Pumps to Match at CinemaCon 2022 for ‘Shazam!’ Teaser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re wearing a bright green skirt it’s a good day, but when your lipstick perfectly matches your shoes? It’s an amazing day. That’s just what Helen Mirren had at CinemaCon.

Mirren was in Las Vegas on Tuesday at Caesars Palace for CinemaCon 2022 to promote her new film, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Part of the DC Comics franchise, Mirren stars alongside Zachary Levi, Lucy Liu, and Adam Brody. The film is currently set to be released on Dec. 16, 2022.

Helen Mirren promoting her new movie. CREDIT: AP

Of course, when it comes to her outfits, Mirren never disappoints. Let’s start with the shoes. To present at CinemaCon, the star wore mid-height suede heels in hot pink. They featured a pointy toe and a slight V-shape into the toe bed, which beautifully slims out the foot. The best part is that she found the perfect shade of pink lipstick to make sure the shoes were seamlessly tied into the entire outfit.

Helen Mirren promoting her new movie. CREDIT: AP

Mirren wore an absolutely beautiful midi-length skirt in an eyelet fabric that is perfectly summer-ready. The skirt was in a bright green and featured white embroidery around the eyelet pattern. It also had a pretty satin sash around the waist that tied in the back. To balance out this bright choice, she chose a crisp white button-down.

Helen Mirren promoting her new movie. CREDIT: AP

In addition to her poppy pink lipstick, Mirren wore her hair gently pulled back into a low ponytail. She also topped off the entire outfit with statement earrings in the shape of flowers and adorned with jewels. If the film is anywhere near as great as Mirren’s fashion choices, we’re in for a great ride!

