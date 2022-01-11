Heidi Klum Takes a Risk in Fully Exposed Yellow Lace-Up Dress & Barely-There Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum added a bright pop of color in the dead of winter with her latest look.

The “America’s Got Talent” host posted to her Instagram on Monday in a daring dress. Her Dundas dress in a bright yellow color featured long sleeves and a high neckline. It also included a high slit and a lace-up design that traveled from her leg through her back, which was fully exposed.

For her footwear, the Swedish model added a pair of barely visible clear heels. The shoes included a clear, PVC strap along the toes and thin stiletto heels reaching at least 4 inches. Klum isn’t the first celebrity to try out the invisible style; PVC heels are a celebrity go-to, with stars such as Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox and Kacey Musgraves trying out the fabulous footwear trend.

The model’s recent shoe lineup has included thong sandals and sleek boots from brands like Dr. Martens, Dries Van Noten and The Row. When hitting more formal events and the red carpet, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA and Dolce and Gabbana.

Klum is one of the biggest stars in the fashion industry. She’s modeled and had ad campaigns for brands like Jordache and Liz Claiborne. She was also a co-host on the beloved fashion design competition show “Project Runway” from 2004-2017, alongside Tim Gunn and even teamed up with Gunn again to create Amazon Prime Video’s fashion design competition show “Making The Cut.”

Click through the gallery for more of Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.

Add in clear heels to your rotation with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: JLO Jennifer Lopez Via Sandal, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Ariella Mule, $118

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Buy Now: Chelsea & Violet Joy Clear Square Toe Slingback Sandals, $80