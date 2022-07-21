×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Heidi Klum Delivers a Supermodel Walk in Tropical Bodycon Dress and Golden Peep-Toe Heels With Husband Tom Kaulitz

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Supermodel Heidi Klum relaxes with husband Tom Kaulitz by the pool in Miami. 18 Jul 2022 Pictured: Heidi Klum. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA879177_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Supermodel Heidi Klum relaxes with husband Tom Kaulitz by the pool in Miami. 18 Jul 2022 Pictured: Heidi Klum. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA879177_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: MEGA

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum practiced her model walk while on vacation.

The former “Project Runway” star made moves with her husband Tom Kaulitz, the pair recently having spent their days poolside in Miami. Beyond posting some lovely scenery of mountains and images of her and Kaulitz relaxing in the sun, Klum has also been sharing her favorite vacation looks. The model took to Instagram on July 20 sharing a video of her most recent outfit in all its glory, filmed by her husband.

The model wore an orange bodycon dress. The creamsicle colored mini dress had thick shoulder straps and no sleeves. The dress was fitted with a lighter orange floral pattern scattered across the fabric. Klum held a metallic silver bag with silver hardware and wore layered pearl and gold chain necklaces. The model went without makeup and wore her hair wet, embracing that vacation life. The model can usually be found in extremely colorful ensembles with a mix of textures and patterns. Klum never shies away from a challenging hue, the model seemingly always up for the task of pairing certain shades with even crazier colors.

For a bit of shine, Klum wore gold platform peep-toe pumps that complemented the outfit. The gold pumps paired perfectly with the dreamy orange dress and metallic accessories, Klum mixing textures and appearances. The stiletto style heels are sling back with a sizable heel, making the 5’9 model even taller. Thick straps crossed the front of the model’s feet, giving way to a peep-toe style that elongated Klum’s already lengthy legs. Heidi is a fan of strappy stilettos, and for a good reason. The style illusively lengthens the legs and offers up some extra inches if needed. The shoe style also comes in every color under the sun to match Klum’s colorful needs.

Related

Heidi Klum Is Spotted Poolside in Pink Polka-Dot Mini Dress and Fuzzy Green Slides

Reese Witherspoon Brings Neon to the Red Carpet in Bright Pink Dress and Golden Heels at 'Where The Crawdads Sing' Premiere

Heidi Klum Sparkles in Rainbow Crystal and Lace Jumpsuit with Matching Heels at Dolce and Gabbana's Alta Moda Show

Flatter your feet in these gold heels.

Schutz, gold sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Schutz Altina Metallic Lizard Sandals, $118.

Vince Camuto
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Saprendra Sandal, $99.

gold heels, sandals, l'autre chose
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: L’Autre Chose Gold Sandals, $277.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad