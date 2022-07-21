Heidi Klum Delivers a Supermodel Walk in Tropical Bodycon Dress and Golden Peep-Toe Heels With Husband Tom Kaulitz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum practiced her model walk while on vacation.

The former “Project Runway” star made moves with her husband Tom Kaulitz, the pair recently having spent their days poolside in Miami. Beyond posting some lovely scenery of mountains and images of her and Kaulitz relaxing in the sun, Klum has also been sharing her favorite vacation looks. The model took to Instagram on July 20 sharing a video of her most recent outfit in all its glory, filmed by her husband.

The model wore an orange bodycon dress. The creamsicle colored mini dress had thick shoulder straps and no sleeves. The dress was fitted with a lighter orange floral pattern scattered across the fabric. Klum held a metallic silver bag with silver hardware and wore layered pearl and gold chain necklaces. The model went without makeup and wore her hair wet, embracing that vacation life. The model can usually be found in extremely colorful ensembles with a mix of textures and patterns. Klum never shies away from a challenging hue, the model seemingly always up for the task of pairing certain shades with even crazier colors.

For a bit of shine, Klum wore gold platform peep-toe pumps that complemented the outfit. The gold pumps paired perfectly with the dreamy orange dress and metallic accessories, Klum mixing textures and appearances. The stiletto style heels are sling back with a sizable heel, making the 5’9 model even taller. Thick straps crossed the front of the model’s feet, giving way to a peep-toe style that elongated Klum’s already lengthy legs. Heidi is a fan of strappy stilettos, and for a good reason. The style illusively lengthens the legs and offers up some extra inches if needed. The shoe style also comes in every color under the sun to match Klum’s colorful needs.

