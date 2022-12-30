Heidi Klum Bundles Up in Tie-Dye Sweatpants & Jimmy Choo Moon Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum hit the ski slopes with her husband Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post made today. Both parties were all bundled up, warding off the chill in the air with cozy outerwear and winter-ready snow boots.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel dressed down in a rainbow tie-dye set consisting of a crewneck sweater and matching sweatpants. Keeping warm, Klum wrapped her head up in a chunky red knit scarf and layered on a long gray fur coat for good measure. As for accessories, Klum popped on large black shades and carried a red leather Givenchy cube chain crossbody bag with gold hardware under her arm.

Kaulitz crossed into cozy territory with his look as well, donning a cushy brown sherpa runners jacket from Brain Dead featuring colorful nylon panels on the front and back. The zip-up was worn overtop a gray crewneck and paired with their matching sweatpants counterpart. The musician also wore sunglasses and warded off the cold with a beanie.

Related Heidi Klum Laces Into Cream Combat Boots With Husband Tom Kaulitz for Christmas Heidi Klum Models a Bright Orange Belted Jumpsuit and Golden Platform Sandal Heels for 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Heidi Klum Takes Disneyland in Platform Combat Boots & Bomber Jacket With Husband Tom Kaulitz

When it came down to footwear, Klum sported silver Jimmy Choo moon boots with rounded toes and black lace-up detailing. The shoes also featured a sturdy construction with thick platform soles, white faux-fur lining, and a quilted appearance that gave the boots a puffy quality. In a similar fashion, Kaultiz wore grey snow boots with thick white rubber soles and thick gray crisscrossing straps.

Klum’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. Klum has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Heidi Klum’s best red carpet looks.