Heidi Klum Slides Into Summer With ‘Ugly Sandals’ And Sheer Floral Skirt For Lunch Date With Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum showcased her chic summer style while out for lunch at Lure Fishbar in SoHo, New York City with her husband Tom Kaulitz on Wednesday. Although the temperatures are heating up on the east coast, the “America’s Got Talent” judge was casually dressed for the outing in an all-black outfit.

The German supermodel wore a black off-the-shoulder top. Klum paired the lightweight separate with a tank top and high-waist midi skirt. The sheer ankle-length number was decorated with floral-print throughout and included a thick hemline.

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz have lunch at Lure Fishbar in SoHo, New York on June 29, 2022. CREDIT: Tommarazzi / SplashNews.com

Sticking to her signature aesthetic, the television personality accessorized with white oversized sunglasses, a pearl necklace and chunky gold hoop earrings. Her long blond tresses cascaded on her shoulders and was styled in loose beach waves.

Klum stuck to a casual vibe for the date by slipping to a pair of white Birkenstock sandals. The legendary style is made with a contoured, supportive footbed, leather lining and adjustable straps with buckle closures. The silhouette has been affectionately dubbed as “ugly sandals,” marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

Heidi Klum spotted at Lure Fishbar in SoHo, New York on June 29, 2022. CREDIT: Tommarazzi / SplashNews.com

When it comes to Klum’s essential clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards modern silhouettes. The former “Project Runway” host and judge is known for creating her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. Her shoe lineup includes sleek boots and sandals from brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, R13 and The Row.

