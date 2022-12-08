Heidi Klum Impressively Dips Low in Dramatic Leopard Print Bodysuit & 5-Inch Platform Heels

Heidi Klum donned a wild look in a recent social media post.

The German model posted to her TikTok on Thursday. In her video, she was joined by ElevatorBoys, a group of content creators based in Berlin. Klum and the Elevator Boys dropped it to a mashup of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Crank That.”

For their viral moment, Klum wore a strapless leopard print bodysuit with an extreme, oversized bow on the bodice that transitioned into a long train. To complete the look, she added fishnet tights to the outfit.

The “AGT” judge got a boost from her towering heels. She wore black peep-toe heels with her bodysuit. Her shoes featured an ankle strap for extra support, and a thin heel reaching at least 5 inches.

The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Heidi Klum attends ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. Just this month, she wore a pair of platform pumps from Valentino to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala. Her purple pumps featured a heel reaching over 6 inches.

