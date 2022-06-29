×
Heidi Klum Goes Wild for Thong Sandals & Leopard-Print Pajama Pants With Husband for Lunch Date

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Heidi Klum made her way around New York yesterday in comfy-chic style ahead of her arrival for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

Throughout summer she’s been embracing vibrant colors and patterns, but for lunch with her husband Tom Kaulitz at Cipriani restaurant, she looked to her animal instinct in a leopard-print outfit.

Heidi Klum wearing all-leopard fashion having lunch with her husband Tom Kaulitz at Cipriani restaurant then walking around Soho, New York City on June 28, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The look included a deep V-neck long-sleeve blouse that synched around her elbow. The front had a shorter hem, as the fabric stopped at the middle of her waist in soft frills and flowed out behind her in a regular shirt length.

The print of her top had a smaller pattern size than her slightly flared H&M pants that had the same print, but the spots were farther apart from each other. The choice seemed intentional as if the top and bottom were identical, but the silhouette resembled pajamas.

Klum accessorized with a pair of thick black Versace sunglasses as well as a purse, two choices that matched the color palette as well as the tone of the attire. These accessories emphasized Klum’s on-the-go look.

To finish it off, she wore a pair of chestnut brown thong sandals with a thin sole. These sandals simplify the outfit, adding something neutral that supports this wonder of print. If Klum chose a piece of footwear that was more dramatic, it would have made the attire overwhelming.

Step out in thong sandals.

Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals
CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Calypso 70 Leather Sandals, $417.

Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Maelie 70 Latte Nappa Leather Thong Mules, $595.

Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Bernado Miami Flat Antiqued Leather Thong Sandals, $158.

