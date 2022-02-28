Heidi Klum Makes Heads Turn in Embellished Bodysuit and Leather Thigh-High Boots

Supermodel Heidi Klum posted to Instagram in a flashy outfit on Sunday. Klum twirled around in a glittering Dolce and Gabbana set. Confetti at her feet and a smile on her face, Klum danced in a silver bodysuit embellished with crystals and sparkles.

The metallic fabric glistened under the studio lights, every little crystal on the bodysuit catching light. The bodice and thigh area of the bodysuit was lined with reflective crystals or mirrors. Over top of the glimmering bodysuit, Klum wore an oversized tweed jacket with equally as much sparkle as her bodysuit. The jacket was an amalgamation of different tweed swatches, brought together to create a sort of patchwork look. Even the buttons that fastened the jacket together were different colors and shapes. The jacket was woven with sparkling fabric here and there, mirroring the bling on the bodysuit.

For accessories, Klum went for a dainty necklace and a turquoise ring.

Klum stepped into some sexy black leather knee-high boots. The shiny finish of the leather fits the blingy outfit, making for a perfect shoe for the perfect outfit. Knee-high booties like this elongate the legs, lengthening the gate to make even the tallest of people taller.

The German model and businesswoman appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998 and was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Since 2006, she has been a host on “Germany’s Next Top Model” and has since been a judge on the ever-popular show “Americas Got Talent”.

