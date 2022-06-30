Heidi Klum Brings Colorful Sparkles in Zigzag Dress & Strappy Heels at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum sashayed in sparkles as she arrived for her appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in New York yesterday.

The 49-year-old stepped out in a glittering gown by Missoni for the occasion. The gown featured a multicolored zigzag design in orange, purple, yellow, blue, silver and gold with a shimmering outer as well as a a a high neck skirt that draped elegantly down to her ankles. The bottom seam of the dress featured an asymmetrical cut with frayed pieces falling to her feet and left just enough room to get a peek at her shoes.

Heidi Klum arrives at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ in New York on Jun 28, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “America’s Got Talent” judge slipped into a pair of sleek black sandals. The black shoes featured a thick strap that ran across her footbed and a curved toe at the sole. The shoes also gave her some height with the heels.

Detail of Heidi Klum’s black strappy sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

She kept it simple when it came to accessories so as not to distract from the dress. She wore a pair of thick gold hoop earrings, a structured bracelet and a mix of silver and gold rings.

Klum is a pioneer in the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. In 2017, she launched her own clothing line in collaboration with the German retailer Esmara, which was a line of affordably priced statement pieces.

When it comes to her typical footwear rotation, she tends to favor sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, R13 , Dries Van Noten and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and other more formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands.

