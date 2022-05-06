×
Heidi Klum’s Dance Moves Shimmer in Crystal Minidress & Metallic Boots for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ Teaser

By Jacorey Moon
Heidi Klum gives a lesson in metallic monochromatic dressing in a video to her Instagram feed today that showed her dancing around with creative director Thomas Hayo, who appears alongside her on “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

For the outfit, Klum donned a silver crystal-embellished minidress that had long sleeves and a high neckline for a modern touch. The dress also had a flouncy asymmetrical hemline that added a stylish element.

The “Making the Cut” host and judge decided to go bold with her accessories and opted for a pair of neon yellow slashed aviator glasses and a silver metallic top hat for a unifying touch.

Klum grounded her look with a pair of slouchy silver boots. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and included a pointed-toe design.

When it comes to Klum’s style, she tends to gravitate towards modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a neon green button-up and matching short shorts teamed with a pair of neon green sandals while dancing in a teaser video with Kim Petras for “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

The former “Project Runway” host and judge is known for creating her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. And in 2017, she launched her own clothing line in collaboration with the German retailer Esmara, which was a line of affordably priced statement pieces.

Pop on a pair of silver boots for a fun appearance.

 

To Buy: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $59 (was $199).

Mix No. 6 Vev Boot
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Vev Boot, $80

Alexandre Vauthier Patent 105 Boot
CREDIT: FWRD

 

To Buy: Alexandre Vauthier Patent 105 Boot, $1,350

