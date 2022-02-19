Heidi Klum Looks Like a Walking Disco Ball in a Sparkly Silver Mini Dress and Metallic Knee-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum continues to display her eye for fun fashion. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a video on Instagram Friday that showed the model wearing a metallic look that brought the shine, glimmer and sparkle into the weekend, according to Klum’s caption.

For the outfit, Klum wore a silver mini dress that featured an embellished, shiny pattern and long-sleeves. It also had an asymmetrical hemline and sleek high-neck silhouette for an edgy, modern feel. She accessorized with a pair of black shades for a unifying effect.

To complete everything, Klum donned a pair of silvery slouchy knee-high boots that had a sharp pointed-toe and a heel height of approximately three inches. As of late, Klum has shown her penchant for knee-high and thigh-high boots of all designs that tend to streamline her looks.

When it comes to Klum’s clothing tastes, she tends to fancy modern and trendy garments. For example, she recently wore a purple strappy dress and barely-there heels for a sleek outfit, and we’ve even seen her wear a 3D pop art Moschino nursery rhyme-inspired gown paired with pink metallic platform sandals for a whimsical, artsy aesthetic.

Related Julia Fox Does Mommy Duty in Style Wearing Leather Look and Stilettos Heidi Klum Shines While Dancing in Metallic Mini Dress & Crocs to Her 'Chai Tea' Song With Snoop Dogg Mary J. Blige Coordinates Caramel Shades With Classic Knee-High Boots, Glittery Turtleneck & Furry Coat For 'Good Morning Gorgeous' Event

The “Making the Cut” host and judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry over the years. She’s starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne and Marc Jacobs. She also hosted Victoria’s Secret’s famous runway show for many years during the early aughts.

Follow Klum’s lead and put on a pair of silver boots for a fun twist to outfits.

To Buy: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $59 (was $199)

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Vev Boot, $80.

CREDIT: FWRD

To Buy: Alexandre Vauthier Patent 105 Boot, $1,350.

Flip through the gallery to see Klum’s best red carpet style.