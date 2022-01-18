×
Heidi Klum Gets Suited in Hot Pink With Pointy Red Pumps for ‘Making the Cut’

By Tara Larson
Heidi Klum looks ready for Valentine’s Day in her latest outfit.

The model was spotted filming for Amazon Prime Video’s fashion design competition show “Making the Cut” alongside Tim Gunn on Rodeo Drive in LA on Monday. Klum wore a hot pink suit on set, with a matching turtleneck crop top underneath her long suit jacket. Her high-waisted pants tapered at the waist, but were loose otherwise. Klum kept the monochrome going with bright pink sunglasses and a pink shoulder bag.

heidi klum, making the cut, pink suit, sunglasses, red pumps
Klum on set of “Making the Cut” on Jan. 17, 2022 in LA.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “America’s Got Talent” host added a pair of red pumps to the look to break up the pink parade. Her pointed-toe pumps barely peeked out from under her wide-leg trousers. The timeless style of shoe came back into prominence in 2021 when live events started happening again. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Stylish celebrities such as Saweetie, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin.

heidi klum, making the cut, pink suit, sunglasses, red pumps, tim gunn
Klum and Gunn on set of “Making the Cut” on Jan. 17, 2022 in LA.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Klum’s recent shoe lineup has included thong sandals and sleek boots from brands like Dr. Martens, Dries Van Noten and The Row. When hitting more formal events and the red carpet, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA and Dolce & Gabbana.

Klum is one of the biggest stars in the fashion industry. Before she began working with Gunn on “Making the Cut,” she was a co-host on the beloved fashion design competition show “Project Runway” from 2004-2017. She also modeled and had ad campaigns for brands like Jordache and Liz Claiborne.

