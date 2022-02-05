×
Heidi Klum Goes Monochrome in Neon Orange Cutout Mini Dress & Tights With Heeled Boots

By Jacorey Moon
Heidi Klum makes a strong case for monochromatic getups.

The “Making the Cut” host and judge shared a video on Instagram Friday that showed the model reveling in her bright look while playing on a beach. For the outfit, Klum went monochromatic in a bright orange puffer coat from Khrisjoy that featured a cozy hood and red and white streamers printed with the brand’s name; it for $1,202 on Farfetch.com. Underneath, Klum opted for an orange dress that incorporated teeny cutouts throughout and a turtleneck design. She accessorized with a matching pair of orange tights, orange hoop earrings, reflective aviator shades and layered gold necklaces.

When it comes to the shoes, Klum slipped her feet into a pair of tan pointy boots that had orange shoelaces and meshed well with her color scheme.

Klum is known for having a fashion-forward sartorial aesthetic that prompts her to try the trends of today in her own way. For example, she took a stab at the latex trend by wearing a black latex catsuit to the “Moonfall” movie premiere, and we’ve even seen her in a grunge-inspired outfit complete with plaid prints and chunky platform boots.

The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne and Marc Jacobs. She also hosted Victoria’s Secret’s famous fashion show for many years during the early aughts.

Click through the gallery to see Klum’s best red carpet style. 

