Heidi Klum Glows in Neon Green Hot Pants & Strappy Sandals With Kim Petras for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ Teaser

Heidi Klum goes vibrant in neon. The “Making the Cut” judge and host shared a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her dancing in an attention-grabbing look alongside pop star Kim Petras as a promo for an episode of “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

For the outfit, Klum went with a neon green button-up and matching short shorts that definitely packed a punch. The top was flowy yet structured, and Klum opted to only leave the middle of the piece buttoned.

Inspired by the look of glowing neon lights, neon colors are ultra-bright hues not found in the color wheel. Instead, neon colors are vivid versions of primary and secondary colors. Neon in fashion was first popularized in the ‘80s, but reemerged in the 2010s. Popular neon hues include hot pink, neon green, electric orange and highlighter yellow.

To ground her appearance, Klum slipped on a pair of neon green sandals. The heels had a height of approximately 4 inches and also had a strappy design that added an eye-catching flair to her ensemble.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

When it comes to Klum’s clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards chic and sophisticated silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a monochromatic leather-look consisting of a black cropped jacket that had silver hardware with matching skinny-leg trousers and black pointy pumps while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles.

The former “Project Runway” host and judge is known for creating her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. And in 2017, she launched her own clothing line in collaboration with the German retailer Esmara, which was a line of affordably priced statement pieces.

Put on a pair of neon green heels for a fun pop of color.

CREDIT: Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Nappa Leather Sandal, $128.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Dara Lime Sandals, $110.

CREDIT: Vince Camuto

To Buy: Vince Camuto Roselian Sandal, $110.