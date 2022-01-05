Heidi Klum Thinks Pink in Neon Bustier Crop Top and Wide-Legged Lounge Pants

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum went neon when choosing her latest loungewear look.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host posed at home in a hot pink velour crop top, which she posted on Instagram on Tuesday. Hailing from Jeremy Scott’s September 2021 “Dip” collection with Adidas, the piece featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a zip-up silhouette. It also included structured cups, creating a bustier-meets-athleisure effect. Klum’s daring $158 top was paired with matching velour track pants with a drawstring waist and wide-leg silhouette for a sleek monochrome moment. Her look was complete with large hoop earrings.

Though she wasn’t wearing shoes, the “Making the Cut” host‘s ensemble could have easily been paired with a set of chunky slides and ugly sandals, two of her go-to shoe styles. In the past, Klum has worn printed and single-tone pairs by Gucci, Birkenstock and Newbark with comfy ensembles while off-duty.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge‘s recent shoe lineup has included sleek boots and thong sandals from brands like R13, Dries Van Noten and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and events circuit, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from The Attico, Femme LA and Dolce and Gabbana. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; the star began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

Click through the gallery for more of Heidi Klum’s best red carpet looks over the years.