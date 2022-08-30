Heidi Klum Is the Queen of Hearts In a Sparkling Naeem Khan Dress For ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden

Heidi Klum had a sparkling fashion moment last night on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”.
Actress and television personality Heidi Klum wore a sequin-embellished dress with a heart pattern to join James Corden on his late show on Monday night. The criss cross halter neck piece is part of Naeem Khan’s Pre Fall 2022 Collection.
Klum paired the look with an open-toe, strappy silver heel. She accessorized with a pair of oversized sparkling diamond studs.
The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. This iconic fashion duo has styled other stars like Ciara, Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Lopez. The two were actually the masterminds behind Lopez’s three wedding looks last week.
Klum wore her gorgeous blond locks in a sleek, straight look with a simplistic makeup look with a light smokey eye and a nude lip.
Heidi Klum sat down with Corden and famous photographer David Chapelle on the segment last night. The three discussed the model’s ninth season of AGT and her daughter, Leni Klum, moving to NYC for college. Klum’s daughter is the face of Italian shoe company Superga. She is the brand’s ambassador for their Fall/Winter 2022 line. The shoewear company has worked with other models like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski in the past.
Klum has always been known for having the best stylist and wardrobe. Whether she’s sitting poolside vacationing in Miami or making a red carpet appearance, the former Victoria Secret’s angel is always dressed to impress. She loves to wear vibrant colors and patterns for any occasion. Sometimes, the actress will surprise us with an all-black corset look. Her shoe collection ranges from 6-inch heels to buckled booties. Klum usually styles her luscious blond hair and infamous bangs down with a smokey makeup look and a nude lip.