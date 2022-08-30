Heidi Klum Is the Queen of Hearts In a Sparkling Naeem Khan Dress For ‘The Late Late Show’ with James Corden

Heidi Klum had a sparkling fashion moment last night on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”.

Actress and television personality Heidi Klum wore a sequin-embellished dress with a heart pattern to join James Corden on his late show on Monday night. The criss cross halter neck piece is part of Naeem Khan’s Pre Fall 2022 Collection.

Heidi Klum at The Late Late Show with James Corden. CREDIT: CBS

Klum paired the look with an open-toe, strappy silver heel. She accessorized with a pair of oversized sparkling diamond studs.

Heidi Klum at The Late Late Show with James Corden. CREDIT: CBS

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. This iconic fashion duo has styled other stars like Ciara, Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Lopez. The two were actually the masterminds behind Lopez’s three wedding looks last week.

Related Winnie Harlow Models in Sleek Workout Set for Puma's New 'Forever Luxe' Collection Hugh Jackman Dons Check Navy Suit Jacket & Black Sneakers With Wife Deborra-Lee Furness in Platform Shoes at the U.S. Open Anika Noni Rose Shines In Sparkling Suit With Mesh Corset & Invisible Heels to Sing National Anthem at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

Klum wore her gorgeous blond locks in a sleek, straight look with a simplistic makeup look with a light smokey eye and a nude lip.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, August 29, 2022, with guests Guests: Heidi Klum, David LaChapelle, and Ian Karmel. CREDIT: CBS

Heidi Klum sat down with Corden and famous photographer David Chapelle on the segment last night. The three discussed the model’s ninth season of AGT and her daughter, Leni Klum, moving to NYC for college. Klum’s daughter is the face of Italian shoe company Superga. She is the brand’s ambassador for their Fall/Winter 2022 line. The shoewear company has worked with other models like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski in the past.

Klum has always been known for having the best stylist and wardrobe. Whether she’s sitting poolside vacationing in Miami or making a red carpet appearance, the former Victoria Secret’s angel is always dressed to impress. She loves to wear vibrant colors and patterns for any occasion. Sometimes, the actress will surprise us with an all-black corset look. Her shoe collection ranges from 6-inch heels to buckled booties. Klum usually styles her luscious blond hair and infamous bangs down with a smokey makeup look and a nude lip.

PHOTOS: Heidi Klum’s Best Red Carpet Style