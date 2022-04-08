Heidi Klum Embraces Whimsical Style in Smiley Face Moschino Overalls & Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Heidi Klum’s latest look will definitely make you smile. The “Making the Cut” host and judge was spotted while arriving to the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., Thursday.
Klum slipped into a pair of decorative and fun overalls by Moschino. The Sun Print dungarees featured appliqués of smiley faces, suns, clouds, sunflowers and other abstract shapes. The garment also had a front pocket and included matching buttons. Underneath, she donned a white lacy crop top button-up that added a nice contrast to her ’90s-vibe.
Klum kept her accessories simple, opting for a white tote bag and brown and gold aviator shades.
To finish off everything, Klum wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino 105 white strappy sandals that included a strap with buckle closure around the ankles and a 4-inch heel.
A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals incorporate a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.
As for Klum’s usual clothing tastes, she tends to fancy edgy and modern silhouettes that she displays on her Instagram feed and at red carpets alike. For example, recently, she donned a sequined floral-print kimono paired with black latex pants and matching pointed-toe boots for a sleek look. She also wore an embellished bodysuit paired with black leather knee-high boots and a patchwork blazer for a striking Instagram ensemble.
The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry over the years. She’s hosted Victoria’s Secret’s famous runway show for many years during the 2000s, and she walked in some of the shows in the ‘90s. She has also starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne and Marc Jacobs.
