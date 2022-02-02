Heidi Klum Delivers Nursery Rhyme Inspo in 3D Bunny Moschino Dress and Pink Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum proves that whimsical fashion can be cutting-edge. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday morning that showed her in a colorful, fun, and well, eye-catching ensemble.

For the outfit, Klum donned a gown from Moschino’s spring 2022 collection that was a modern take on children’s nursery rhymes, and this dress fits that description flawlessly. The garment featured a patchwork and embroidered design that incorporated a purple bunny, an orange cat and multicolored butterflies that all had a vintage feel that gave off a modern twist thanks to the cutout curvature hemline. The piece used a plethora of colors for a bold pop, and her fuchsia pink nail polish helped accent the moment.

To finish off everything, Klum opted for a pair of pink ankle-strap platform sandals that added some height to her attire while also rounding out her appearance with a shiny pop of color.

When it comes to Klum’s sartorial aesthetic, she has an uber-trendy taste for the industry’s most popular brands and most creative silhouettes. For example, we’ve seen her recently wear matching printed sets that didn’t shy away from color, and we also saw her wear a latex catsuit that showcased her ability to pull off edgy styles.

The “Making the Cut” host and judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret.

