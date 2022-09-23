Heidi Klum Gets Groovy in ’70s Style Rainbow Jumpsuit & Lavender Block Heels at Moschino’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Heidi Klum sat front row for the Moschino Summer/Spring 2023 during Milan Fashion Week.

Klum was playful and vibrant, dressed in a rainbow jumpsuit that had leaf lining patterns and a low plunging neckline that went. The model continued on her braless journey wearing the colorful ’70s outfit. Klum accessorized the look with a heart-shaped Moschino cross-over body bag and chunky rings.

Heidi Klum is seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show. CREDIT: Getty Images

To elevate her look, Klum stepped into a pair of lavender open-toe sandals with block heels. A colorful choice that added to the groovy feel of the outfit.

Heidi Klum is seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Getty Images

At the show, Klum was seated next to close friend and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, who also opted for a multicolored look by Moschino.

Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio are seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images

In street style photos just Wednesday, Klum was spotted by paparazzi in a matching Moschino midi-dress and thigh high patterned boots with a matching purse. She has also posed on the press carpet before attending the About You fashion show with her daughter, Leni Klum earlier this week.

Klum continues to opt for chic and modern silhouettes, she especially seems to be a fan of low-plunging necklines whether she is wearing a vest, a blazer dress, or a pantsuit. The modeling veteran has been a titan in the industry for years, having modeled for Victoria’s Secret and appeared on magazine covers for Sports Illustrated, Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, amongst dozens of others. Recently, the German-born model wrapped up her most recent season serving as a judge for America’s Got Talent.

PHOTOS: Julia Fox, La La Anthony and More Celebrities at Milan Fashion Week’s Spring 2023 Shows