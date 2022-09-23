×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Heidi Klum Gets Groovy in ’70s Style Rainbow Jumpsuit & Lavender Block Heels at Moschino’s Milan Fashion Week Show

By Maria Poggi
Maria Poggi

Maria Poggi

More Stories By Maria Santa

View All
Moschino – Front Row – Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023
Moschino Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
View Gallery 49 Images

Heidi Klum sat front row for the Moschino Summer/Spring 2023 during Milan Fashion Week.

Klum was playful and vibrant, dressed in a rainbow jumpsuit that had leaf lining patterns and a low plunging neckline that went. The model continued on her braless journey wearing the colorful ’70s outfit. Klum accessorized the look with a heart-shaped Moschino cross-over body bag and chunky rings.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: Heidi Klum is seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum is seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show.
CREDIT: Getty Images

To elevate her look, Klum stepped into a pair of lavender open-toe sandals with block heels. A colorful choice that added to the groovy feel of the outfit.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: Heidi Klu is seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum is seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Getty Images

At the show, Klum was seated next to close friend and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, who also opted for a multicolored look by Moschino.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio are seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on September 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio are seen on the front row of the Moschino Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on Sept. 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
CREDIT: Getty Images

In street style photos just Wednesday, Klum was spotted by paparazzi in a matching Moschino midi-dress and thigh high patterned boots with a matching purse. She has also posed on the press carpet before attending the About You fashion show with her daughter, Leni Klum earlier this week.

Klum continues to opt for chic and modern silhouettes, she especially seems to be a fan of low-plunging necklines whether she is wearing a vest, a blazer dress, or a pantsuit. The modeling veteran has been a titan in the industry for years, having modeled for Victoria’s Secret and appeared on magazine covers for Sports Illustrated, Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire, amongst dozens of others. Recently, the German-born model wrapped up her most recent season serving as a judge for America’s Got Talent.

PHOTOS: Julia Fox, La La Anthony and More Celebrities at Milan Fashion Week’s Spring 2023 Shows

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad