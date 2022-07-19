Heidi Klum Is Spotted Poolside in Pink Polka-Dot Mini Dress and Fuzzy Green Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum took a leisurely vacation with her husband in Miami.

Klum and Tom Kaulitz sat poolside cuddled close to one another. The pair made their way to Florida on Monday to soak up some sun and relax.

Supermodel Heidi Klum relaxes with husband Tom Kaulitz by the pool in Miami. 18 Jul 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The German-American model went for a leisurely look, matching the chilled out day she and her husband had, donning a pink bathing suit cover-up speckled with raised dots.

The sun dress style cover-up was fitted with spaghetti straps and a short skirt, the model’s black halter bikini peaking through the see-through fabric. Klum later threw on a white and green striped button down with an oversized quality, further covering up.

The former “Project Runway” judge wore a wide-brimmed cream colored sun hat and matching cat eye shades for good measure, shielding her from the sun. Further accessorizing, Klum wore shining gold jewelry on her fingers and on her ear lobes. To free up her hands, the model wore a wicker mini bag over her shoulder, completing the beachy ensemble.

Supermodel Heidi Klum relaxes with husband Tom Kaulitz by the pool in Miami. 18 Jul 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Embracing the sun and sand, the model slipped on Bottega Veneta faux fuzzy slides in their iconic bright green shade that were just perfect for the pool. The slides were embossed with a geometric pattern and made for an eye-catching statement when paired with Klum’s summertime ensemble. The striking green matched the green and white striped button down, making the outfit all the more cohesive.

