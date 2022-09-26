Heidi Klum Models Large Tote Bag From Her Daughter Leni Klum’s Collection & Neon Sneakers

Heidi Klum showed us how to put together a comfortable and stylish airport look. The supermodel posted a video to Instagram that sees her walking while sporting an oversized and comfy outfit and a face mask.

Klum wore a rainbow knit sweater that hit past her thighs and paired it with a pair of light jeans. The supermodel completed her look with a fluffy bucket hat, and slipped on a pair of bright neon yellow Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers. She was also carrying a large tote bag from her daughter Leni Klum’s collaboration with About You.

In the caption of her video, Klum wrote, “New favorite bag @leniklum @aboutyoude,” referencing her 18-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, and her ongoing collection and collaboration with German fashion retailer About You.

Leni Klum X About You is a collection known for its effortless staple basics and mission of sustainability. Though the large oversized cream puffer tote bag from Heidi’s video post is not currently available for purchase on the brand’s website. It seems Klum is teasing a forthcoming release between her daughter and the German brand.

Leni Klum is continuing to follow in her mother’s footsteps by pursuing her own modeling and branding career within the fashion industry. The two have recently been pictured stepping out at Milan fashion week to support the About You fashion show. Leni even posted at the event that it was her second year walking the runway for the event. At the fashion show, Heidi was pictured wearing a “no-pants” outfit that she went braless within a blazer and Leni wore an all-black leather tube-top set and trousers with black platform combat boots.

