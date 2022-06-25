Heidi Klum Hits Times Square in Strapless Lace-Up Dress and Pointed Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum took a stroll on the streets of New York in an all-black outfit to visit her very own artwork.

The supermodel headed out in the city on Saturday in a BDSM-inspired look. The star trekked to Timee Square to see her painting of her Bored Ape NFT painting. The star excitedly posted the video and pictures of her alongside the art piece for the first time on her Instagram and Twitter.

Heidi Klum out and about in a black mini dress in New York. CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Klum dressed in a fitted black strapless dress with eyelet details lining the front of the piece in a row of three. The model’s dress had a sweetheart neckline and a structured bodice with a lengthy skirt. Klum wore gold-framed sunglasses with black tinted lenses, gold earrings, and a gold anklet to match the shiny eyelet detailing on her dress. The model also wore simple gold rings and carried a cheetah print bag and black chain clutch over her arm. The model wore her hair down in long tousled waves of blond and kept her makeup neutral, save for her signature smokey black eyes. Klum always makes unexpected fashion choices but this one takes the cake. The sultry dress and daring accessories come together to make a killer look that only the supermodel can pull off.

Heidi Klum out and about in a black mini dress in New York. CREDIT: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the supermodel made a statement in classic black pumps. The shoes had pointed pronounced toes and sharp, towering heels that made the towering model much taller. Pumps like these are a closet staple for many reasons. They come in many colors, patterns, and prints, and go with just about everything. The heel height is just right for someone longing for some extra inches, but not overbearing for those of us blessed with natural height. It’s safe to say Klum has knocked it out of the park again.

