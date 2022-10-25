Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Past Halloween Costumes in Plunging Minidress for Amazon’s Prime Video

Getting into the spirit of Halloween, Heidi Klum teamed up with Amazon’s Prime Video platform to reminisce on some of her most ghoulish looks from the past in a video posted to her Instagram yesterday. Sat in a spooky parlor decorated with spiderwebs, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel went over each look, going as far back as 2013.

Aptly named the “Halloween Queen,” Klum walked fans through an alien look from her Halloween party in 2019 clad in a black off-the-shoulder dress featuring a plunging neckline and a lacy trim. Klum claimed her full body otherworldly alien look, pictured on a green screen behind her, was “Disgusting.”

Along with the dress, Klum wore dangling earrings and styled her hair in tousled waves that cascaded down her shoulders. Topping it all off, she popped in fake vampire fangs, the model never shying away from a theme.

“I love butterflies” stated the Sports Illustrated cover star as she shared a vibrant butterfly look from 2014, divulging details of the hours prior to her party where she pranced around Times Square, showing off her elaborate look.

The next look Klum shared was the oldest of the bunch, quite literally, the image hailing from her Halloween party in 2013. The “America’s Got Talent” judge broke down her aged look which had the German native looking ancient with varicose veins and wispy grey hair to go along with it.

Heidi Klum dresses as her 95-year-old self for her 2013 Halloween bash. CREDIT: KRISTIN CALLAHAN - ACEPIXS.COM/Newscom/MEGA

Heidi Klum’s 20th Annual Halloween Party Cathedral, New York, Oct. 31, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

Although they weren’t visible in this video, Klum’s usual shoe lineup, on and off duty, has included sleek boots and strappy sandals from top brands like Valentino, Dries Van Noten, and R13. When the occasion calls for it, Klum has been seen in pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, and Femme LA.

