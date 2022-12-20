Heidi Klum Goes Green in Slouchy Lime-Colored Suit, Plunging Top & Strappy Sandals

Heidi Klum suited up in a lime green look, shared on her social media.

The model posted to her Instagram on Monday showing off a bright-colored matching blazer and trousers. Her jacket featured a single-button closure and an oversized feel. Her paper-bag trousers featured a wide leg and a tie waist. Klum added a fitted black top under her jacket that added a bit of contrast to the pastel suit. Her strapless top featured a rounded scoop neckline that plunged. Klum added earrings but otherwise kept her accessories to a minimum.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge added more green to her look with a pair of sandals. Her lime green shoes featured straps along the toes as well as a heel that reached at least 3 inches in height. Klum has been known to rock strappy sandals frequently, just recently donning a clear style to the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere” earlier in December.

Klum recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, The Row, Dries Van Noten and R13. When hitting red carpets and other formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, clothing, swimwear and perfumes with German grocery store Lidl.

