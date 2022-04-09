Heidi Klum Adds Shine to a Black Tank Top and Jeans With Metallic Gold Sandals at ‘America’s Got Talent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum shows that she can also make versatile closet staples super chic. The former “Project Runway” host and judge was spotted while arriving to the set of “America’s Got Talent” on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Heidi Klum arriving to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ set in Los Angeles on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Heidi Klum arriving to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ set in Los Angeles on April 8, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Klum threw on a black plunging tank top that provided a relaxed feel to her ensemble. She tucked the tank into a pair of straight-leg jeans that had a high-waist design and square pockets for a tidy look.

Klum elected to carry a leopard-print tote bag that had brown leather straps and gold hardware, and popped on a pair of brown and gold aviators on her face.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s gold sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

To ground everything, Klum opted for a pair of metallic gold sandals. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and added a nice touch of sparkle to her toned-down ensemble.

Related Heidi Klum Embraces Whimsical Style in Smiley Face Moschino Overalls & Sandals for 'America's Got Talent' Arrival Eva Longoria Takes a Chic Swing in Golf Commercial With Too Many Tips From Pros Sofia Vergara Pops in Hot Pink Sweater, Ripped Walmart Jeans & Triangular Platform Heels for 'America's Got Talent' Arrival

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

When it comes to Klum, she tends to gravitate toward stylish and modern silhouettes, like the set of smiley face embroidered denim overalls paired with a lacy crop top and white sandals she wore while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” on Thursday. Klum also recently wore a red, black, yellow and white plaid stretch minidress coordinated with black stockings adorned with a sleek line down the middle of each leg and black platform boots while dancing with a Pabllo Vittar, a guest judge on her TV show “Germany’s Next Topmodel” on Instagram.

The “Making the Cut” host and judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry over the years. She’s hosted Victoria’s Secret’s famous runway show for many years during the 2000s, and she walked in some of the shows in the ‘90s. She has also starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne and Marc Jacobs.

Click through the gallery to see Klum’s best red carpet style.

Slide on a pair of gold sandals for a shiny finish.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Flamenco Sandals, $100.

CREDIT: NEIMAN MARCUS

To Buy: Sophia Webster Chiara Glitter Angel Wing Sandals, $795.

To Buy: Schutz Vikki Metallic Leather Sandal, $128.