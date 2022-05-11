Heidi Klum Brings Edgy Glamour to Sheer Latex Outfit in Thigh-High Boots for ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ Teaser

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum looked perfect in platinum leather in new promo for “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

The TV personality posted a video of her dancing alongside singer-songwriter Ava Max and Harper’s Bazaar Germany editor-in-chief Kerstin Schneider for teaser shared yesterday. She brought a glam, edgy flair to the video in a sheer PVC set.

Her top featured a high platinum leather turtleneck detail that ran into a translucent mesh material at her chest, sleeves and mid-section. The shiny skirt draped down to her feet and featured a high slit on one side, leaving room to get a glimpse at her coordinating footwear.

On her feet, the star slipped into a pair of thigh-high boots that matched the rest of her ensemble. The shoes kept up the cool factor of the outfit with their shiny purple outer, sharp-pointed toe and super-thin stiletto heels.

Max’s footwear added a grungy flair to her sleek suit. She wore a black collard shirt with a light gray tie and a pair of darker gray trousers. For shoes, she wore a pair of high platform Mary Jane pumps with a thick sole and a chunky heel. The footwear also featured thin straps that ran up her footbed.

Schneider wore a navy blue peacoat with gray suit trousers and trendy white loafers. The shoes also featured a red block heel and a shiny black sole.

Klum is a pioneer in the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. In 2017, she launched her own clothing line in collaboration with the German retailer Esmara, which was a line of affordably priced statement pieces.

