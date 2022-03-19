Heidi Klum Plays With Pattern in a Floral Kimono With Black Patent Leather Dolce & Gabbana Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Sequins and latex? Heidi Klum combines the two seamlessly. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a video on Instagram Friday that showed the model walking and posing in front of an ad for the company Afterparty that allows celebrities to host exclusive experiences for their biggest fans and supports within the world of NFT.

For the outfit, Klum went with a beaded and sequined floral-print kimono outlined in a contrasting flower design for an eye-catching touch. Underneath, she wore a sheer black top with a black bra for a unified appearance. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of black latex pants that added a slick finish to her ensemble.

As for shoes, she threw on a pair of black patent leather ankle booties from Dolce & Gabbana that elevated her attire. The shoes have a height of approximately four inches and have a leather insole.

When it comes to Klum and her clothing tastes, she tends to fancy trendy and modern silhouettes. For instance, she donned a purple velvet puffer jacket with patchwork jeans and leopard-print booties for a put-together ‘70s-inspired outfit after attending “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Also, she wore an embellished bodysuit with a patchwork tweed jacket and leather thigh-high boots for Dolce & Gabbana.

The “Making the Cut” host and judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry over the years. She’s starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne and Marc Jacobs. She also hosted Victoria’s Secret’s famous runway show for many years during the early aughts.

