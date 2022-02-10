Heidi Klum Goes Sleek in a Striped Tank Dress With an Oversized Cutout and Brown Slouchy Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum gives patterned ensembles another try.

The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host shared a photoset to Instagram Wednesday that showed the model posing and enjoying some time with nature while dressed up in an eye-catching outfit. Klum slipped into a striped dress from Dundas that featured a yellow and black design. The garment had a sleek back cutout that gave the piece some dimension. She accessorized with gold earrings that added a little pop to her attire. She let her wavy tresses flow in the wind.

To finish off everything, Klum wore a pair of brown slouchy metallic boots that paired well with her dress. The boot had a sharp pointed-toe and a heel height of at least 3 inches.

When it comes to Klum and her sartorial choices, she tends to wear modern and trendy garments that have a specific flair, whether its bright colors, prints or intricate fits, that also have the ability to blend with her tastes. For example, she recently wore a Moschino nursery rhyme-inspired dress that placed an emphasis on design, and a bright orange monochromatic look that showed she’s not afraid to take a risk.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne and Marc Jacobs. She also hosted Victoria’s Secret’s famous fashion show for many years during the early aughts.

Flip through the gallery to see Klum’s best red carpet style.

