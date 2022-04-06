Heidi Klum Dances With Spring in Her Step in Dolce & Gabbana’s Sculpted Logo Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum comes up smelling of roses in an ensemble suitable for spring. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge shared a boomerang on Instagram yesterday that showed the her dancing and posing in a striking look.

For the outfit, Klum went with a black sequin floral-print minidress that was both chic and festive. It had long sleeves as well for a uniformed finish.

On the footwear front, Klum wore a pair of black sandals from Dolce & Gabbana. The heels had an ankle and heel strap for extra security. The shoes sat upon a gold “DG” on both feet for a glitzy look. Tee shoes retail for $1,195.

The Dolce & Gabbana Logo-Heel Leather Sandals CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Klum is known for her sophisticated yet daring clothing tastes. For example, she recently wore a boxy silver moto jacket paired with high-waisted jeans and matching metallic pointed-toe pumps for a rugged yet fun attire for “America’s Got Talent.” Also, she recently donned a red, black and white plaid minidress combined with black stockings that had a stylish line placed down the middle with black platform boots while dancing and posing with Pabllo Vittar for “Germany’s Next Topmodel.”

The “Making the Cut” host and judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry over the years. She’s hosted Victoria’s Secret’s famous runway show for many years during the 2000s, and she walked in some of the shows in the ‘90s. She has also starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne and Marc Jacobs.

