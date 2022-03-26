Heidi Klum Gives Lessons in Runway Walking in Strappy Heels With D&G Floral Gown at Green Carpet Fashion Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum strutted down a hallway in a gorgeous floral number.

The TV personality displayed her veteran runway walking skills on Instagram yesterday by sashaying through the halls in her gown while attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

Klum opted for a floral Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress with straps. A wise choice, it featured many spring shades and motifs. The dress incorporated a cutout on the back with a strap for support. Her hair was styled down in beachy curls and parted down the middle; she went for neutral makeup to contrast the loud print on the dress.

The “German’s Next Topmodel” host appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998 and was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Klum stepped her way into simple black strappy heels that streamlined the look. The heel is a staple in many celebrity wardrobes and should be in your own. A good black shoe grounds a look, especially one as colorful as this. It’s a perfect transitional shoe for spring and summer.

See more of Klum’s style through the years.

Shop these black strappy heels for your closet.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Alexander Wang Nova High Heel Sandal, $595.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal, $398.

See how Klum styles clear heels here.