Heidi Klum Masters Canadian Tuxedo in Denim Shirt, Patchwork Jeans and Sandals

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, wore equally cool looks as they were spotted together on Sunday in New York.

The TV personality stepped out in an all-denim outfit. She wore a medium-wash denim long-sleeve shirt with patchwork jeans. Her baggy jeans featured a low-rise waist as well as a wide-leg opening. She accessorized her outfit with a black Tiesto Racing trucker hat, orange sunglasses, an array of jewelry and a black tote bag.

Klum and Kaulitz in NYC on June 26. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The supermodel added a pair of strappy sandals with her Canadian tuxedo. Her sandals featured black straps across her feet as well as cork soles. Her husband, on the other hand, wore a pair of black leather sneakers with white soles with his outfit. He wore a black T-shirt and baggy gray pants for the ice cream run. He added black sunglasses and a few bracelets to round out the look.

Klum in NYC on June 26. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

The “Making the Cut” host’s recent shoe lineup has included sleek sandals and boots from brands like Valentino, R13 , Dries Van Noten and The Row. When hitting the red carpet and other more formal events, she’s also been seen in bold pumps and mules from Gianvito Rossi, The Attico, Femme LA and more top brands. However, her career extends far beyond wearing fashionable shoes; Klum began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

