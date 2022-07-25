Leni Klum Transforms String Bikini Into Strapless Bandeau With Styling Hack & Celebrates Superga Ambassadorship

Leni Klum, daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, recently celebrated the height of summer on Instagram with a poolside selfie. But it seems the 18-year-old was missing one key ingredient for guaranteed warm weather fun: sunscreen.

In the Instagram photo posted on July 24, the teen model sports a ribbed string bikini in a burnt orange hue while lounging on a poolside chaise. Klum tied the top portion of the bikini into a unique configuration, making the top into a makeshift strapless bandeau. The model had her hair slicked back after a dip in the pool, showing off her collection of ear-hugging gold hoop earrings.

She captioned the picture, “A little past sun-kissed,” referring to her very intense sunburn in the photo.

Though she’s clearly enjoying the summer sun, Klum is also looking forward to fall and winter, thanks to her partnership with Italian shoe company Superga. The teen was just announced as the footwear brand’s newest ambassador, debuting the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 line in a short social media video.

In the campaign video, Klum wears transitional clothing styles paired with several silhouettes of Superga’s classic white sneakers, especially favoring styles with statement chunky soles. The newly-minted ambassador also models fuzzy slides and black high-tops, showing off more unexpected silhouettes from the brand.

“A perfect day for me is sunny weather, comfy shoes, comfy clothes, perfume, my friends, my family and a nice movie playing or a TV show,” Klum says in the video.

The new Superga Fall/Winter 2022 collection does not yet have a release date.