Heidi Klum Dances in Edgy Houndstooth Cutout Bodysuit and Thigh-High Boots for ‘Chai Latte’ Music Video

Heidi Klum promotes her new single in a major way.

The former “Project Runway” host and judge posted a video on Instagram today that showed the model filming her new song with Snoop Dogg titled “Chai Latte.” Klum opted for a houndstooth bodysuit that featured mesh cutouts that created an edgy moment. She accessorized with a pair of glittering earrings.

When it comes to the shoes, Klum slipped on a pair of leather thigh-high slouch boots.

Klum has a trendy and unique sartorial aesthetic that prompts her to wear pieces that provide her with a multitude of options. She’s a big fan of matching sets and glimmering garments that align with her keen eye for fit and design. Riddled all over her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing intricate swimsuits, printed separates and dashing outerwear. For shoes, she has an affinity for boots, heels, sneakers and sandals that finish off her attire effortlessly.

The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host and judge has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs and Victoria’s Secret. Klum was also an Angel for Victoria’s Secret and hosted the label’s famous fashion shows in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

