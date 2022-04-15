Heidi Klum Plays With Print in Red and Yellow Checkerboard Outfit and Transparent Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum plays with color while wearing her latest look. The “Making the Cut” judge and host got spotted while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” yesterday in Los Angeles, wearing a striking and fun ensemble.

Heidi Klum in a red and yellow checkerboard jumpsuit while arriving at the set of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Los Angeles on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Outfit-wise, Klum went with a red and yellow checkerboard print outfit. The top was a button-up and cropped for a modern feel. It also had short sleeves which went well with the spring California weather. On the lower half, her trousers were loose and slightly cropped for a uniform feel.

Klum opted for a bright red leather handbag and a pair of matching geometric-shaped sunglasses.

A closer look at Heidi Klum’s transparent heels. CREDIT: MEGA

Transparent sandals completed her colorful look. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and had a shiny gold skinny heel.

When it comes to Klum and her clothing tastes, she tends to gravitate towards chic and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a black cropped leather jacket paired with a black flouncy pleated dress teamed with black slouchy leather boots for a monochromatic moment. She also wore a pair of denim overalls embroidered with suns, smiley faces and clouds that she coordinated with white sandals for a ’90-inspired look.

The former “Project Runway” host and judge is known for creating her own lane within the fashion industry. She has starred in campaigns for brands like INC, Skims and Jordache. And in 2017, she launched her own clothing line in collaboration with the German retailer Esmara, which was a line of affordably priced statement pieces.

