Heidi Klum Dips, Dances & Twerks in Heeled Boots for Dance-Off With Bridget Nelson in ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ Promo

Heidi Klum has been busy as of late. That fact hasn’t stopped the model from sharing her outfits and day-to-day life on her Instagram. And she continued her social media style spree today when she brought Danish actor Bridget Nelson in for a dance-off.

The pair dipped, danced and twerked their hearts out for a video promo of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” in funky fashions.

Klum, who serves as judge on the program, stood on one side of a shared wall while Nelson, who will appear on her show as a guest, stood on the other. The pair boogied to as music montage together, complete with confetti canons and serious style statements.

Klum wore a black and white striped cowl-neck top to match her pants in the same style. The trousers, much like the top, are flowy and loose, accommodating movement. Klum might have looked like a jailbird if not for her stellar black sock boots.

The shoes looked like suede and featured a significant heel and pointed toe. Klum kept accessories to a minimum with chunky gold rings.

Nelson wore an orange jumpsuit that resembled a modern prison uniform, but in a fashion-forward way. The bright hue was baggy and long, fitting the actress’s tall frame nicely. Nelson styled her hair up in a long pixie with the strands gathered at the top. The actress also let her clothes do the talking, leaving accessories to a bare minimum with a silver bracelet and ring. Nelson wore clean white sneakers.

Both looks were quite complementary of one another. Given the background and props, it seems that there might be a theme going on. Klum wore the stripes like a pro, toning down the loud print with a solid boot. Nelson’s shoes also made a world of a difference by grounding the blinding hue with a simple white shoe.

The “Making the Cut” judge later shared a photo on Instagram that showed her looking at a wall of multicolored paints and other art supplies. She coordinated a maxi dress with fluffy sandals.

Click through the gallery to see Klum’s best red carpet style. 

