Heidi Klum Dips, Dances & Twerks in Heeled Boots for Dance-Off With Bridget Nelson in ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum has been busy as of late. That fact hasn’t stopped the model from sharing her outfits and day-to-day life on her Instagram. And she continued her social media style spree today when she brought Danish actor Bridget Nelson in for a dance-off.

The pair dipped, danced and twerked their hearts out for a video promo of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” in funky fashions.

Klum, who serves as judge on the program, stood on one side of a shared wall while Nelson, who will appear on her show as a guest, stood on the other. The pair boogied to as music montage together, complete with confetti canons and serious style statements.

Klum wore a black and white striped cowl-neck top to match her pants in the same style. The trousers, much like the top, are flowy and loose, accommodating movement. Klum might have looked like a jailbird if not for her stellar black sock boots.

The shoes looked like suede and featured a significant heel and pointed toe. Klum kept accessories to a minimum with chunky gold rings.

Nelson wore an orange jumpsuit that resembled a modern prison uniform, but in a fashion-forward way. The bright hue was baggy and long, fitting the actress’s tall frame nicely. Nelson styled her hair up in a long pixie with the strands gathered at the top. The actress also let her clothes do the talking, leaving accessories to a bare minimum with a silver bracelet and ring. Nelson wore clean white sneakers.

Both looks were quite complementary of one another. Given the background and props, it seems that there might be a theme going on. Klum wore the stripes like a pro, toning down the loud print with a solid boot. Nelson’s shoes also made a world of a difference by grounding the blinding hue with a simple white shoe.

The “Making the Cut” judge later shared a photo on Instagram that showed her looking at a wall of multicolored paints and other art supplies. She coordinated a maxi dress with fluffy sandals.

Click through the gallery to see Klum’s best red carpet style.

Put on a pair of fuzzy sandals for a chic appearance.

CREDIT: Revolve

To Buy: Raye Shearling Sandal, $83.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Zodiac Majorca Slide Sandal, $59.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Olivia Miller Nova Slipper, $44.